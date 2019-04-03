KINGSTON — David J. Neipert, 68, of Division Street, Kingston, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born Sept. 14, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, David was the son of the late Floyd and Helen Kaleshefski Neipert. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1968, and was a member of the Polish National Faith. Residing in Kingston, he was a member of the former St. Hedwig's Church, and later St. Ignatius Loyola Parish.

A true outdoorsman, David loved to hunt and fish and treasured his fishing trips to Lake Ontario. David was employed as a foreman by Pittston Gas Co. and later by merger UGI Corp. until his retirement.

Surviving are his wife, the former Joan M. Adrian; sons David J. Jr. and his wife, Kay, of Severn, Md., and Jason P., of Arnold, Md.; his sister, Helen Livingstone, of Hanover Township; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Tina Monaghan, of Dallas; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per David's request, funeral and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6991.

Arrangements by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.