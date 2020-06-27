DALLAS — David J. Rogers, 69, of Dallas, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, during heart surgery at General Hospital.

David was the son of the late Joseph and Adele Lesnauskas Rogers of Kingston.

He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School in 1968.

Nicknamed "Ramjet" by his friends, he had quite a wild side in his youth. As life went on, he settled down, married and had children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

David was employed by Offset Paperback for over 30 years, and retired to a life of relaxation, walking in the woods, chopping firewood, and working around the house. He loved to read, watch Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State games, and vacation with family in Ocean City, Md., and Lake Placid, N.Y.

David is survived by his wife of 37 years, the former Marion Zarnoch; daughter, Stefanie Pomeroy; son, Joseph Rogers and wife, Kari; grandchildren, Lilly Rogers, Juli Rogers and Dylan Dulsky; mother-in-law, Anna Zarnoch; brother, Barry Rogers and wife, Betsy; sister, Alice Leoszewski and companion, Andrew Walko; nephews, Peter Leoszewski and companion, Eileen Tomascik; Jason Leoszewski and wife, Allison; Jacob Leoszewski and wife, Kori; Matthew J. Rogers and wife, Shellien; Eric Rogers and wife, Megan; grandnieces, Madison Rogers and Ella Leoszewski; grandnephews, Callen Leoszewski, Jacob Leoszewski, Collin Kneiss, Ryan John Rogers, Jack Barry Rogers, Dylan Butts; and first cousin, Gary Watkins and wife, Ellen.

David followed the Rogers' family tradition of giving as an organ donor, which began with his mother, Adele Rogers, in 1971.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of family from St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, all services regretfully will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or stjude.org/donate.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.