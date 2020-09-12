1/1
David M. Swantkowski
DURYEA — Mr. David M. Swantkowski, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Emil Paul and Amelia Frances Pietruszewski Swantkowski. David was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and attended Wilkes University. He served briefly in the United States Air Force and was employed by the former Kurlancheek's Furniture Store, Duryea.

David was a dedicated caregiver of his mother, Amelia, for many years.

Surviving are sister, Marilyn Swantkowski-Hughes and her husband, Bill; brother, Mark Swantkowski; nieces, Kia and Jenna; great-niece and great-nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Funeral services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Duryea, with the Rev. Carmen G. Bolock officiating.

To leave an online condolence for David's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
15
Interment
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Cemetery
