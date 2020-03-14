Surrounded by many of his loved ones, J. David Magagna passed away quietly and peacefully on the March 10, 2020, as a result of complications following a recent stroke.

David was born on May 6, 1936, in White Haven to Peter F. Magagna Jr. and Muriel (Hauser) Magagna. After graduating from White Haven High School in 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Under the auspices of the Air Force, he studied foreign languages at Yale and Georgetown universities. He was then posted to Japan, where he worked in top secret cryptography. After being honorably discharged in 1958, he began his long and distinguished career in the music industry by joining the sales department of the C.F. Martin Guitar Co. for a 10-year period, culminating in his appointment as vice president. With his familiarity with languages, he specialized in international sales for Martin, a role he later played as a senior executive for other major companies, including Taylor Guitars, Gurian Guitars, and Paul Reed Smith Guitars, and as president of Guild Guitars. In semi-retirement, David volunteered nine months of his time to be at Ground Zero in New York City to help deal with the aftermath of the attack on the World Trade Center.

David had many hobbies and interests. He was a voracious reader and always carried one or two books with him on his frequent business trips abroad. Wherever he went, he made it a point to visit the local art museums, the Prado in Madrid being his favorite, and to attend performances in many of the small and also great concert halls of the world, from the Staatsoper in Vienna, to La Scala in Milan, to the extraordinary Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. He had a great love of, and an encyclopedic knowledge of, classical music, from Bach, to Beethoven, to Barber.

He also loved the outdoors and was a passionate hiker, kayaker, hunter, and fisherman — mainly in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Montana. He was an expert downhill skier and worked as a ski instructor in his spare time. He played several other sports in his youth, including tennis and basketball. David was also a trained and enthusiastic scuba diver, and earned a third degree black belt in karate while stationed in Japan.

David was predeceased by his parents, his son Matthew, his wife Martha Parker, his brother Peter Magagna lll, and his sister Muriel Gumienny. He is survived by his brother John Magagna, and by his children, Susan Magagna (Woody) Allen, Lydia Magagna, Megan Magagna (Anthony) Sos, David Wolff Magagna, and Aaron (Laura) Magagna. He is also survived by his former wives Avis Mrozinski, Anne Lockwood Garnier, and Diane Laputka Magagna; by his grandchildren, Shelby, Devon, Danielle, and Colby; by one great-grandson, Cameron; and by numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

David lived a life filled with passion, excitement, love, and adventure, and he will be sorely missed by his friends and family. A gathering to celebrate David's life will be held at a time and place still to be determined. Those wishing to make contributions in David's memory may send them to Listen Community Services, 60 Hanover St., Lebanon, N.H. 03766 and/or to the Ledyard Charter School, 239 Hanover St., Lebanon, N.H. 03766.