David P. Bastis
WYOMING — David P. Bastis, age 62, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, Oct. 17, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Aug. 27, 1958, in Pittston, he was the son of Ethel Andrews Bastis, of Wyoming, and the late Charles T. Bastis. David was raised in Wyoming and was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School. He later graduated from Lackawanna Junior College. He was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church, Wyoming, and had been employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission as a toll collector for many years.

David enjoyed spending time with his wife, Delphine. He and his wife celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was a die-hard New York Jets fan and a member of the Polish Club of Hudson.

In addition to his mother, surviving are his loving wife, the former Delphine Wentko; brother, Thomas Bastis, and his wife, Zan, of Santa Monica, Calif.; sister, June Peron, and her husband, Robert, of Shavertown; sister-in-law, Denise Wentko, of Plymouth; brothers-in-law, Larry Wentko, of Plymouth, and Frank Wentko and his wife, Roseanne, of Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and at 9 a.m. until service time Thursday morning at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, followed by interment in the Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.

To submit online condolences to David's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Bastis Family
Our sincere condolences to Delphine over your loss. Dave was a great man and lots of fun to work with. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Mark and Karen Rosiecki
Karen Rosiecki
