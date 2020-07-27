1/1
David P. Fritz
PITTSTON TWP. — David P. Fritz, 83, of Pittston Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 15, 1936, in Dupont, he was the son of the late Stanley and Victoria (Bednash) Fritz.

Dave attended Dupont Schools, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Following his discharge from the military, he worked as a roofer for Mid Valley Roofing, a truck driver for Interstate Distribution Centers (IDC) and later returned to work for Mid Valley Roofing.

He was a proud member of various organizations, including the Greater Pittston AMVET's, VFW Post 4909, Polish American Citizens Club, YMS of R, and Holy Mother of Sorrows P.N.C.C. Parish Committee.

Surviving is his loving wife, Madeline Shandra Fritz, with whom he would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Sept. 12, 2020. Also surviving are son, David J. Fritz and husband Sean Sherman Fritz, of Pittston Township, a daughter, Vicki Lynn and husband Edward Brzoza, of Lawrence Township, N.J. His grandchildren, Hanna and Chase Brzoza, were the light of his life and they truly adored him. Also surviving are his sister, Florence Fritz Skrinak, brothers-in-law, John Shandra, Joe Shandra and wife Linda, and sister-in-law Janet Sciandra, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Helen Fritz, brother Stanley Fritz and wife Helen, brothers-in-law, Robert Skrinak, Angelo (Smitty) Shandra and wife Marion, Salvatore (JR) Sciandra and wife Cecelia, David Sciandra, sisters-in-law, Joyce Shandra, Mary Shandra, and Tina Gibbons, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Samuel and Rose Morreale Shandra, niece, Rose Sciandra and nephews Michael Sciandra, Stanley and Robert Skrinak.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Manganiello, Bayada Home Health Care (Hospice) of East Stroudsburg, and Home Bound Health Services Inc. for their kindness care and compassion toward David and his family.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Due to the ongoing restrictions, all services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

David will be laid to rest in Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church Cemetery, Dupont.

For further information or to express your condolences to Dave's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
