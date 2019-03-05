EDWARDSVILLE — David Price ("Uncle Davy"), 77, a lifelong resident of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing Center.

Born May 25, 1941, he was son of the late Helen (Balash) Price and Robert Price.

David graduated from Edwardsville High School, Class of 1959, where he played football and basketball. Corporal Price served in the Army for three years, stationed in Alaska. He worked for 28 years at the Keystone Automotive Warehouse, where he was affectionately known as "the old man," and served as a security guard at the Luzerne County Courthouse for 20 years.

A Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan, David helped form and coach the Edwardsville Mini Football League. He served as treasurer of the American Legion Post 797. He was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, Edwardsville, where he volunteered at church bazaars. He enjoyed attending AC/DC, Tom Petty and Sting concerts. He was always good for a story or a joke and he loved traveling to Atlantic City.

David was predeceased by a brother, Robert Price. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Margaret (Steininger); daughters Kimberly Broskoske (Stephen), of Wanamie, and Nadine Emel (Jay), of Larksville; and granddaughters Alyson and Piper, whom he adored; his brother, Richard (Dorothy), of North Carolina; sisters-in-law Catherine Steininger, of Edwardsville, Mary Malacarne, of Wilkes-Barre, and Lorraine Price, of New York; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Simon S. Russin Funeral Home, 136 Maffett St., Plains Township. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, Edwardsville. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to the Meadows Nursing Center or St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church.

The family would like to thank the home health staff at the VA Medical Center and the second floor staff at the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care they provided.