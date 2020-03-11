WILKES-BARRE — David R. Evans, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, with his children by his side.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late David and Margaret Evans. David was a graduate of Coughlin High School. For many years he owned and operated his own advertising business, the Builder's Brochure Co.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen Kay (Zelinski) Evans, in 2005, and by his grandson, David A. Evans Jr., in 2014.

Surviving are his children, Kathy Evans, of Thornhurst, and David A. Evans and his wife, Dawn, of Hanover Township; granddaughter, Morgan Serpico and her husband, Alessandro, of Ashley; brothers, Daniel Evans and his wife, Bernadine, of Wilkes-Barre, and Kenneth Evans, of Wilkes-Barre; several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the wishes of David, there will be private funeral services held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the David A. Evans Jr. Scholarship Fund at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting David's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.