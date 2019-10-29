BLOOMSBURG — David Raymond Morucci, age 87, of 15 Forest Road, Bloomsburg, died peacefully at his home at 1:11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. surrounded in love by his family and caregivers.

Born in Glen Lyon on May 26, 1932, he was a son of the late David and Mary (Casaccia) Morucci. He grew up in Glen Lyon where he was known as "Buddy." A graduate of Glen Lyon High School, he was a well known football player.

David, like many in Glen Lyon, worked in the local coal mines for Susquehanna Coal Co., and after moving to Bloomsburg he was employed by the former Magee Carpet Co. for 35 years before retiring. He resided in Bloomsburg for 60 years.

He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church for 60 years and served as an usher for more than 20 years.

David was a loyal member of Bloomsburg Elks Lodge 436; American Legion Post 273 and multiple local golf teams. Dave loved golf and won multiple club championships at two local courses. He was an avid sports enthusiast and a die-hard Notre Dame football fan. He served as a coach for the Bloomsburg Little League and followed in his sons and granddaughters in their local sports endeavors. Most important, he loved the camaraderie of the hundreds of friends that had the privilege of enjoying his infectious friendship and companionship.

He was an exceptional family man, always putting others, particularly his sons and wife, ahead of himself. He was respected by all who met him. He worked tirelessly in the coal mines and at Magee Carpet Co. He was a man of few words who led by example and was the epitome of the generation that produced so many great human beings. He was deeply loved and admired by his family and will be missed by all who had the privilege to meet this special man. God bless him.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Arnold Morucci and Albert Morucci.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, the former Ina Claire Harcharick; two sons: Stephen Morucci and his wife, Bonnie (Mulaski), of Exeter, and Michael Morucci and his wife, Beth Anne (Schilling), St. Augustine, Fla.; two granddaughters: Kayla Morucci and Nicole Morucci; three great-grandchildren: Zion Robbins, Juliette Driver and Jameson Driver; a sister, Frances Brunozzi, of Glen Lyon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday in St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron St., Bloomsburg, by his pastor, Monsignor Robert E. Lawrence. Interment will follow in New Rosemont Cemetery, Espy, with military honors by the combined and American Legion Group.

Viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg, with a Christian Wake Service at 7:45 p.m. and Bloomsburg Elks Lodge 436 memorial services at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his memory to St. Columba Catholic Church.