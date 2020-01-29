WILKES-BARRE — David E. Searfoss, 56, Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, son of David E. and Patricia Burke Searfoss of Wilkes-Barre. He was a 1982 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. He was a Navy veteran, serving aboard the USS America. He retired from employment as a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institute in Dallas.

David was a positive role model and dependable leader as an assistant scout master of Boy Scout Troop 154 in Kingston. Prior to that, he was a den leader at Cub Scout Pack 100 in Plains Township. He also was a member and post commander of the American Legion Post 132. David was a member of the North End Slovak Citizens Club, Wilkes-Barre. He was an avid runner and competed in many triathlons, the annual Run For The Diamonds and community 5K races. He was a great fan of Penn State football, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies. His favorite hobbies were going to antique shops, auctions and collecting sports memorabilia. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Knoebels and vacationing in Walt Disney World.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife of 19 years, Theresa Height Searfoss; daughter Amanda Poplawski and her husband, Scott, Dallas; son Nathan Searfoss, at home; grandson Brayden Poplawski; brother Richard Searfoss and his wife, Cindy, Hawaii; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews; and beloved dogs Buster, Scout and Ace.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Timothy Alleman, rector of St. Stephen's Pro Episcopal Cathedral, Wilkes-Barre, will officiate. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Boy Scouts of America, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting David's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.