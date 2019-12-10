HANOVER TWP. — David J. Shreve, 30, of Hanover Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, after a long battle with kidney disease.

He was born March 1, 1989, in Kingston, the son of David and Geri Jo (Ebert) Shreve. He graduated from GAR High School in 2007, where he was a member of the band.

Dave was an active member of his church, Valley Alliance. He was a man after God's own heart. He did all he could to volunteer at his church, reached out to others in need and was known as an incredible encourager. Everyone who encountered him knew his smile and joking personality. His life was a true light in this world. Even through the six months he was hospitalized and all of the complications, he stayed positive and showed God's goodness, light and love.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Shirley Shreve; and Roberta Ebert.

Dave is survived by his adoring daughter, Joelle; his parents David and Geri Jo (Hanover Township); his sister Lynn Mounce and brother-in-law Josh Mounce (Dallas, TX,); and his sisters, Kimberly and Krysta, both at home. He is also survived by his nieces; several aunts and uncles; his cousins; and his church family. He loved well and is well loved.

David's family will never forget the friendship, unwavering loyalty and genuine love that his best friend, Ralph Wallace and wife Gloria, bestowed upon David, especially in his time of need.

The funeral service, to be conducted by Senior Pastor Shane Nichols, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday Valley Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Interment will follow at Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen. Friends and relatives may pay their respects at the church between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in David's name to the Valley Alliance Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.