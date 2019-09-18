DALLAS — David Stanley Kluger, 67, of Dallas, formerly of Glen Lyon, died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a six-year battle with cancer.

David was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He grew up in Alden, the son of the late Stanley and Margaret Kluger. David was educated in Newport/Nanticoke schools and Luzerne County Community College. Prior to retirement, he worked for 40 years as a senior service technician at Benco Dental in Pittston. He was also the former accordion/concertina musician from the band, Polka Dynamite, for many years. He loved fishing, hunting, boating, playing in the band and eating hard-shell crabs in Nanticoke with his lifelong friend, Dave Petroski. He enjoyed cooking, making "Dave's pizza and wings" for his friends and family, and cruising with his wife, Larry and Millie Roke and Carol and Bob Ford. He loved spending time with all of his family, especially his four grandchildren, although he was never able to teach them how to play his accordion. He will forever be loved and missed by his family, friends, fellow polka musicians and all who knew him.

David is survived by his loving and devoted wife and caregiver, Marlene (Roke) Kluger, with whom he recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary; son Michael Kluger, and wife Christina and their children, Madelynn and Miles, of Trucksville; son Timothy Kluger, and wife Mary Jo and their children, Samuel and Evan, of Dallas; sisters Jane Stubb (Rick), of Marysville, and Marilee Reese (Donald), of Alden; and numerous aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will begin 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. Interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home.

David's family would like to thank Dr. David Greenwald, Medical Oncology Associates, Erwine Hospice and Home Health, Marilee Reese and everyone who was there when we needed them. They would also like to extend special thanks to Marie and Jim Thomas, who provided exceptional help throughout his illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Campership Program for disadvantaged children, 40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.