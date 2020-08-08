PLAINS TWP. — David T. Elko, 69, of Plains Township, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home.

Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late John J. and Leona (Degosky) Elko.

Dave was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Mountain Top, and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1969 to 1971 with the 1st Cavalry Division and later with the 6th United States Army, 22nd Infantry Division. Dave was awarded many commendations, citations and ribbons during active duty including the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action on July 10, 1970, in the Republic of Vietnam.

Upon his honorable discharge, Dave was self-employed as a mason until his retirement.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and enjoyed going to the Onawandah Campground, Tunkhannock.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Tom Elko.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Marlene Albosta, of Plains; daughters, Krista Bonavina and her husband, Jamie, of Parsons, and Denise Kroll and her husband, Brian, of Laflin; grandchildren, Cole, Hudson, Brandon, Dylan, Ethan, Melissa, Marissa, Alissa, and Joshua; step-children. Michelle O'Brien and her husband, Patrick, of Warrior Run, Richard Shuleski and his wife, Jaymie, of Bear Creek, and Michael Shuleski and his wife, Ann Beth, of Shavertown.

Funeral Services with Military Honors accorded by the United States Army and the Plains American Legion, Post 558, Honor Guard, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the visitation and service at the funeral home, please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Luzerne County Veteran's Affairs, C/O West Side Annex, 2009 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704 in Dave's memory.

For additional information or to leave Dave's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.