David Wayne Gramps
DALLAS — David Wayne Gramps, 61, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Arthur Henry Gramps Jr. and Ruth Ann Kavanaugh.

In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Henry Gramps III.

Although David will be deeply missed by all, he is at peace and will live forever in our hearts.

Surviving are his mother, Ruth; daughter, Jennifer Wirth and her husband, Josh; son, Andrew; grandchildren, Ella and Chance Wirth; sister, Lesa McCormick and her husband Michael; and many nephews and nieces.

There will be a memorial announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
R.I.P. Dave
Gus Shuleski
July 26, 2020
David was wonderful person, father, friend and loved by anyone who knew him. A brother in the Blue Lodge, Consistory and the Shrine. A friend who always had my back. He will be missed.

My deepest sympathy to all who David touched.
Bert Brace
July 26, 2020
David was a family friend, neighbor and brother in Blue Lodge. He was the guy that stopped over for coffee, the guy who moved home to take care of his mom, the guy you could call anyone and if he could he would do you the favor. He checked on my family when I was on the road. .. and he was always about how can I help you. The guy who always had your back.

My deepest sympathy to all who David touched ... he was a special person.

Bert Brace
July 26, 2020
David was like a brother to us - He was always helping us and anyone who was in need. His kindness and humor will be sorely missed. Love you David
Holly Brace
Family
July 26, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I will remember the intense man on the field and casual soul you could depend on off the field. If I saw it once, I saw it a hundred times, Dave stepping in front of someone to protect them. Rest in peace.
Ken Charney
