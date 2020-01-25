WYOMING — David Whitney, 88, a resident of Brown Manor, Wyoming, passed into eternal life early Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, while in the care of Keystone Garden Estates, Larksville, following a recent lingering illness.

Born June 9, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the only son to the late Bernard and Marion (Davies) Whitney. Educated locally, David earned his degree in education from the former Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre. He later earned two masters degrees: one from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and the other from Columbia University in New York City.

Prior to his formal retirement, David was employed as an educator in the New Jersey schools. He later served as a counselor and also volunteered at the White Haven Center, White Haven.

In his spare time, he was an avid runner and garnered several trophies for his participation in various marathons.

His presence will be sadly missed by those he touched in this life, including his caregiver, Ms. Barbara Brandt of Dallas; and his cousins in New Jersey, Beverley Anne Davies Kolb, her husband Jack and their children, Susan Nicholson, Kevin Wesley Kolb, Pamela Skowronski and Eric Russell Kolb.

Per his previous wishes, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family and friends, with graveside committal services in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Eighth Street, Wyoming. The Rev. Robin Baer, pastor of Shavertown United Methodist Church will serve as celebrant.

The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre are honored to care for David, Barbara and his family at this time.

To share with Barbara and his family online words of sympathy or a fond remembrance, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.