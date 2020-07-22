LEHMAN TWP. — Dean T. Casaday, 88, of Lehman Township, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at a Wilkes-Barre area hospice after a brief, non-COVID illness.

Born in Homer City, in Indiana County, he was the son of the late Jacob and Lucille (Patterson) Casaday.

He received his undergraduate degree from Clarion State Teachers College, where he met the love of his life, Shirley. He also received a civil engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh and remained a lifelong fan of the Pitt Panthers and other Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers.

He worked for decades in the natural gas industry at several prominent Pennsylvania gas and utility companies. These included serving as president and chief executive officer of Carnegie Natural Gas and Apollo Natural Gas, both US Steel subsidiaries located in Pittsburgh. His final corporate role was chief executive officer of the Wilkes-Barre-based Pennsylvania Gas & Water Company, now UGI Utilities. Throughout his prominent career, he also was active in the Society of Gas Operators, serving in various roles, including president.

When his sons were young, he was a Back Mountain Little League baseball coach, but his lifelong hobby was harness racing. He was a third-generation harness horse owner and trainer. Throughout his life, Dean's harness horses raced at Pennsylvania and New York tracks, and many of his friends followed his horses' trotting and pacing careers.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Shirley M. Casaday.

Surviving are his children Mark (Ann), of Phoenixville, Alan (MaryKaye), of Shelby, N.C.; Laurie, of Red Bank, N.J.; five grandchildren, Katherine, Sarah, Matthew, Claire, and Evelyn; and a sister, Nancy Finch, of Virginia.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. from St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas, adjacent to the Misericordia University campus.

Memorial donations may be made in Dean Casaday's name to the Harness Horse Youth Foundation, 2711 Friar Tuck Rd., Anderson, Indiana, 46013. Donations will support a youth camp at Mohegan Sun Pocono Downs.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.