Deborah A. Gdovin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST PITTSTON — Deborah A. Gdovin, 67, of West Pittston, passed away on March 23, 2020, at her home. Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Eleanor A. Yanchowsky Gdovin. Deborah was a 1971 graduate of Wyoming Area School District and had retired from Schott Optical, Duryea. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilou Todd, in 2003, and brother-in-law, Richard Todd. Surviving are her partner, Carolyn Blockus, and nephews, Chris Todd, of California, and Rick and Steve Todd, of Florida, along with great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. Funeral services were private. Arrangements were in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved