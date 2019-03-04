STILLWATER, N.J. — Deborah A. Gmiter Stofey, 57, of Stillwater, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Nanticoke, Deborah grew up in Nanticoke and lived in Nanticoke before moving to Stillwater 24 years ago. She was a 1980 graduate of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School, then graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre. Deborah received her Master of Theology and Psychology from Fordham University and received her degree as an RN from Penn State University. She worked as a medical-surgical nurse at Saint Barnabas in Livingston for eight years, then worked as an In-Home Health Visiting Nurse with Newton Memorial Hospital, which became Atlantic Health Care System. Most recently, Deborah had been working as a senior associate for Bayada Home Health Care in Parsippany for the past five years.

The daughter of Charles T. and Doris J. (nee Mieczkowski) Gmiter, Deborah is survived by her husband of 28 years, Michael J. Stofey; her sons, Michael J. Stofey Jr., of Stillwater and Joshua J. Stofey, of Stillwater; her brother, Charles G. Gmiter and wife, Carol, of Hunlock Creek; her nephew, Charles P. Gmiter, of Hunlock Creek; and her niece, Cara L. Nelson, of Hunlock Creek. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Thomas Stofey and his son, Thomas Jr.; as well as her sister-in-law, Karen Clark and her daughters, Stephanie and Sabrina.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Deborah's family requests that no dark color clothes be worn to the service, only bright, happy colors. Her favorite color was any variation of red.

Memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.