EDWARDSVILLE — Deborah Campbell, 68, of Edwardsville, died July 21, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Campbell. A private Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m., with a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. with casual dress, for her family and close friends at the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.