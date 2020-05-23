Deborah L. Kennedy
HARVEYS LAKE — Deborah L. Kennedy, 58, of Harveys Lake, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Margaret (Swainbank) Mitchell. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and brother, Ronald Mitchell. Surviving are sons, Patrick Kennedy, of Harveys Lake, Joseph Kennedy, of Plymouth, daughter, Anna R. Kennedy, of Wilkes-Barre, sisters, Pamela Mitchell, and Nancy Mitchell, both of Wilkes-Barre, Janet Mitchell, of Scranton, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services were held at the discretion of the family. McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, Freeland, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Times Leader from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
