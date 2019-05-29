WILKES-BARRE — Deborah M. Fries, 69, of Marjorie Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, died on Friday evening, May 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Weisberg. She had been employed by Misericordia University as assistant director of Adult Education. She had resided in Wilkes-Barre area since 1976.

Debbie will be missed by her husband, children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Donald O., daughter, Jubilee Wested Hillman, son, Charly Wested, and step-daughters, Kiersten Zweibaum and Ingrid Bowers; brothers, Ira and Harold Weisberg; sister, Susan Macfarlane, 10 grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives can call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Lungevity Foundation, 227 S. Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604.

