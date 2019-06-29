MOUNTAIN TOP — Deborah Schwartz Rudy, 64, of Mountain Top, died Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Butler Schwartz. Mrs. Rudy was preceded in death by the first love of her life, husband Philip Rudy, who was the original owner of Circles on the Square for the past 35 years. Debi took the wheel and kept it open so his legacy can live on. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Zukowski and Mary Dougherty.

She leaves behind her beloved sister-in-law, Carolyn Rogus; brother-in-law Thomas Rogus, of Manville, New Jersey; many loved cousins; nieces and nephews; several closest friends; and brother Fred Schwartz, of Florida.

Deborah will sorely miss the second loves of her life, her precious dogs, Teddy and Miss Brownie.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Meyers High School in 1972. Debi began her career at Bell Telephone and went on to work for Attorney Carl Frank for 35 years. Her favorite hobbies were reading, counted cross-stitch and listening to NPR. She was a communicant of St. Nicholas Church.

Upon her wishes, burial service will be private. A memorial Mass will be determined at a later date.

It was also her wish that any contributions in memory be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Wilkes-Barre.

