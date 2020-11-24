1/1
Debra Ann Waltich
PRINGLE — Debra Ann Waltich, 55, of Pringle, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020, peacefully at home.

Debbie graduated Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1983. She was employed as an optician locally, until her medical took her away from her passion.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rockford J. Stout Sr., and father-in-law, James M. Waltich Sr.

Surviving her are loving husband of 35 years, Willard F. Waltich, daughter, EmilyAnn Waltich, son, Michael Anthony Waltich, daughter-in-law, Karlee Sprague and grandson, Cameron J. Waltich. Also by her mother, Pearl (Eyerman) Stout, brother, Rockford J. Stout Sr., sister, Michele McCloskey, as well as numerous brother-in laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

Her greatest joy was her grandson, Cameron James and always being there for her family and friends. She was an avid reader and loved making her home the "everyone's" home and safe place.

Her family would like to thank her extraordinary medical team for her treatment like she was their own family.

A viewing will be held at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at her home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Candy's Place in Forty Fort.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
