MOUNTAIN TOP — Debra J. Edler, 68 of Mountain Top, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late David and Dorothy (Loeb) Hurd. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Michael, in February of this year. Surviving are her children: Kimberly and Michael Edler, and Kristen Zane and husband, Shawn.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Service.