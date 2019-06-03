WESTAMTON, N.J. — Debra Jean Olenginski, 58, of Westampton, N.J., suddenly passed away at home on May 30, 2019, after a long battle with Cardiomyopathy.

She was born in Heidelburg, Germany, in 1961. Debbie was the daughter of Mrs. Patricia Olenginski Johnson and Dr. Jan Olenginski and his wife, Carolee. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Johnson.

Debbie graduated from John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, in 1979. In 1983, she graduated from the University of Scranton with a BS in biology. She went on to complete her education at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, attaining a BS in physical therapy. For the past 25 years, Debbie has been employed as a Physical Therapist at Deborah Heart and Lung in Burlington County, New Jersey.

In addition to Debbie's parents, she is survived by brothers Dr. Michael Olenginski and his wife, Angela, Dr. Jan Olenginski Jr. and his wife, Athena and Dr. Jon Olenginski and his wife, Jodi. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Debbie had a zest for life, an aptitude for adventure and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was highly devoted to her profession, patients and place of work. However, her greatest passion and pleasure was the time she spent with her beloved dogs. She dedicated most of her free time helping to train and proudly show Sky, Callie and Jack. The family would like to acknowledge Caitlin Shea Puskas, Sue Bintliff and Pinelands and SOJAC dog training centers, who were very instrumental in the numerous awards and achievements her Corgi's attained over the years. We would also like to recognize all of the physicians and staff members at Deborah Heart and Lung for their care and compassion in treating Debbie as a colleague and patient. We especially want to thank all of the wonderful people of Westampton, N.J., who embraced Debbie as their own and made her life and journey so fulfilling away from home.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family. A memorial service to be held in New Jersey will be announced for a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cardigan Welsh Corgi National Rescue Trust (CWCNRT) and sent to Becky Smith, Treasurer, 2236 Warson Road, Springfield, IL 62704.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.