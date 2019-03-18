WILKES-BARRE — Deidre L. Tribus, 51, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Plains.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late Steven and Dorothy (Brozusky) Tribus. Deidre was a loving and caring little girl born with Down syndrome. She worked very hard and through efforts by the MHMR community and State of Pennsylvania legislation, Deidre was able to receive her high school diploma instead of a Certificate of Attendance. She graduated in May 1989 from Wyoming Valley West, Plymouth. Deidre worked in various jobs such as McDonald's, URS, Ruby Tuesdays and Social Security Administration. Most recently Deidre participated in the Day Development Program located at First Hospital, Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.

She was also a very dedicated member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Chestnut Avenue, Kingston, for her entire life and was active in the Rosary Society.

She is survived by her sisters, Deborah Wachs, of Etters, and Elaine Petro, of Larkspur, Colo., her brothers, Stephen D. Tribus, of Hanover, and Andy Tribus, of Pittston, along with her favorite nieces, Katrina Marichal, Stephenie Bostic, Carrie Ardel, and Kaycee Foster, and her favorite nephew, Bobby Petro. Deidre is also survived by her best friend and dear boyfriend of 25 years, David Cole.

Deidre's family wishes to thank all the staff of her group home at New Alexander, The Institute for Human Services, Pierce Street, Kingston, Advocacy Alliance, Scranton, her Doctors at Geisinger Medical, and everyone at her Day Development Program at First Hospital for all the wonderful care and support for Deidre.

Funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Church. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. Interment will be in parish cemetery, Edwardsville.