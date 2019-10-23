HUNLOCK CREEK — Delores V. Adams, 83, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2019, at Berwick Retirement Village II, where she had been a patient for two years.

A lifelong resident of Hunlock Creek, she was born April 8, 1936, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Rock Lesinski. She graduated from the former Shickshinny High School and received Licensed Practical Nurse training at Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston.

Early in life, Delores was employed at Luzerne Outerwear in Salem Township. She and her late husband, John C. "Jack" Adams, owned and operated the Village Tavern, Hunlock Creek, for many years. He passed away on May 6, 2010, following 53 years of marriage.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth.

In addition to her husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynne Ann, in 2003.

Surviving are her grandchildren, David Franklin and Matthew Franklin, both of Hunlock Creek, and Jill Franklin, of Selinsgrove; a sister, Theresa Bloshinski and husband Leonard, of Hunlock Creek; a nephew; and cousins.

The family extend their special thanks to her caregivers, Mark and Marge Eastwood, Helen Powell, Tammy Acker, Cindy Seashock and Matthew Franklin.

Honoring Delores' wishes, a private graveside service will be held at St. Martha's Cemetery, Fairmount Springs, at the convenience of the family. There will be no public viewing or calling hours.

A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, at a later date and will be announced.

If desired, contributions in Mrs. Adams' memory may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Rd., Hunlock Creek.