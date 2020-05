Or Copy this URL to Share

QUAKERTOWN — Delphine J. Spagnuolo, 85, of Quakertown and formerly of Bear Creek, died May 18, 2020. Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.



