MIAMI, Fla. — Our beloved Delphine Theresa Opet, of Miami, Fla., went to heaven on August 18, 2019, at Villa Maria Nursing Center, with her family at her side.

She was born Dec. 23, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre Township to Carl and Alberta Zaleskas Opet and was raised in Laurel Run Borough. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School in Georgetown. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School and Wilkes College. Shortly after graduating from Wilkes, she moved to Miami, where she pursued her teaching career and met Junior.

Delphine was a loving and generous woman, who shared her kindnesses with her family and her students at Dade County High School, where she taught English for over 35 years. She frequently returned to Pennsylvania for family events and welcomed family when they visited Florida. She loved animals and had many pets throughout the years, including cats, dogs and an enormous turtle who entered her kitchen through the doggie door.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior, who passed away on June 12 of this year; and by her brother, Edward Opet.

Delphine is survived by her sisters, Louise Sulitka, of Camillus, N.Y.; twin sister, Diane Thomas, of Hanover Township, Joan Rojsuontikul and her husband, Pong, of Woodbridge, Va., and Marisue Sack and her husband, Shawn, of Kingston; sister-in-law Heidi M. Opet, of Fulton, Md.; brothers Thomas Opet and his wife, Denise, of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Paul Opet and his wife, Maria, of Kennewick, Wash., and James Opet and his wife, Mary, of Gladstone, N.J.; several nieces, nephews and cousins; the Garrido family of Florida; and many friends.

Delphine will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Funeral services were held at Caballero Rivera Southern in Miami.