Denise Ann Yatko
Denise Ann Yatko, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Born Sept. 27, 1954, in Nanticoke, Denise was the daughter of the late Robert and Irene (Makarczyk) Yatko. She was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area, Class of 1972, and completed a specialty certificate at Luzerne County Community College in 1994, graduating summa cum laude. After many years of working at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, she proudly worked as a tumor registrar for the Northeast Cancer Research Institute for more than 15 years until the time of her death.

Denise leaves behind a legacy of kindness and compassion. A natural caregiver, she filled that role for countless people in her life as they battled illness and adversity. Her empathy and patience were limitless. She would never forget to check in on someone in need. She believed in the healing power of human touch and was always the first to give a hug. She also had incredibly high standards, both for herself and for others, and the word "shortcut" was not in her vocabulary. Her work ethic was incomparable, as was her knack for organization and attention to detail. How many people can say their spices are alphabetized?

In her spare time, Denise never met a board game she didn't like, an ocean she wouldn't stick her toes in, or a book/magazine/newspaper she wouldn't read. Later in life, she became an avid dog lover due to her "second child," Chatham, who preceded her in death. She loved taking walks around her neighborhood and knew every neighbor (and their dog) by name. She never hesitated to get her hands dirty in the garden or in life. She was the type of person who would rather carry a spider outside than kill it in the house. An avid sports fan, she was the "universal fan" and always rooted for the underdog. Her most treasured role in life was that of "Ammie" to her granddaughter, Amelia. The answer was always "yes" at Ammie's house. We are eternally grateful to have had Ammie memories made in Disney, Boston and in our annual trip to Ocean City, N.J.

She lived the Girl Scout motto of "leaving the world better than you found it" and found a way to do this every day of her life, in both grand ways and in small, quietly meaningful ways. Our hearts will ache with the loss of her but we know her example will serve as a compass for us for the rest of our days.

Denise is survived by her life-partner of 31 years, Tom Davis, of Hanover Township; her daughter, Stefanie Crouse and her husband, Jason, of Wescosville; her sister, Diane Lynch, and her husband, Ed, of Atco, N.J.; her brother, Robert Yatko, along with his wife, Valerie, of Gastonia, N.C.; and her nephew and nieces, Robert, Cathy and Lauren. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter, Amelia Crouse, for whom the sun rose and set on. Denise also leaves behind her dearest friends: Betsy, Connie, Diane, Karen, and countless others whose lives were enriched by the sharing of their journey with Denise.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc. (614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke). A celebration of life service will take place at 6:30. All are welcome to join.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge (https://www.bcfanimalrefuge.org/) to honor Denise's love for animals or Montgomery County Community College Foundation (https://www.mc3.edu/for-the-community/foundation) to honor Denise's belief in the transformative power of education. If you do not have the means to donate, please make your corner of the world a little kinder today — by overtipping a breakfast waitress, taking the grocery cart back in the parking lot, or picking up the piece of litter on the ground. In this way, Denise's legacy will live on.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Stegura Funeral Home
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Stegura Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Memories & Condolences

September 21, 2020
Dear Bobby and family,
Such a beautiful and loving tribute. My most sincere sympathies for such a great loss. I was a classmate of Robert’s.
Charlotte Stempleski Jachimczak
September 21, 2020
Stefanie, Tom, and family-

I’m so sorry for your loss. I have no words and am completely in shock. Denise, was my second mother growing up. She was always willing to take us for yogurt or anywhere really. She was kind and giving. I realized my love of holiday baking at DENISE’s house. She will forever be missed always remembered.

With all my love
Stacey
Stacey Kobusky Salsavage
Friend
September 21, 2020
Sooo sorry thoughts and prayers to Denise’s family and friends GodBless
Sus Tagnani Klimchok
Classmate
September 21, 2020
Sooo sorry for the loss of Denise. She always had a smile. Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends GodBless
Sus Tagnani Klimchok
Classmate
September 21, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to Denise's family. I didn't know her personally. Her Uncle Norman was my Eye Dr. over 30 years! Denise graduated high school with my cousin Frank Jankowski in 1972. I graduated in 1970. Again I am so sorry for your loss!
Theresa Wyzinski
September 21, 2020
So sorry for the family’s loss!! I was a classmate of Denise in high school. She always had a smile and such a sweet soft spoken voice! Lovely back then and after reading about her lovely til her departure! RIP Denise!
Thank you for enlightening our life’s!
Antoinette (Tonee Steward) Suda
Classmate
September 21, 2020
Such a beautiful tribute to Denise, we will truly miss seeing her at the salon, the world lost a wonderful person, our deepest condolences to all the family.

Valerie,Michelle,Yvette
Fusion Salon
September 21, 2020
Denise was my co-worker. Over the years, we've shared stories of our children and grandchildren, laughed together at their antics, cried together over the loss of parents, and pets. Denise was a great listener, she never let you laugh or cry alone. I've always admired her dedication, her attention to detail, and her awareness and willingness to be part of environmental conservation. She led by example. We'll miss her terribly.
Lisa Wilkins
September 21, 2020
My sincere sympathies to the family. I was a classmate of Denise for just the last 2 years of high school but I saw the caring nature she had, always willing to help anyone. She was aways a friendly face in a crowd and I know she will be greatly missed.
Diane Winters Bicjan
September 21, 2020
I knew Denise quite well in High School and have fond memories of her. I also ran into her in the past few years and she was as lovely as ever. My condolences to her Family and Friends. John Babskie
John Babskie
Classmate
