LUZERNE — Denise J. Dwyer Kairo, 52, of Luzerne and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday Nov. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Townshp.

Born Nov. 9, 1967, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of Wayne and Joan Schwab Dwyer.

She was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1985, and worked for Key Impact Sales, Odenton, Maryland.

Denise was an avid football fan, especially Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Steelers, and she had a great love for animals.

She was a former member of American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Post 644, Swoyersville.

Denise is a gift of life donor.

She and her husband Jeffery celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary Oct. 25, 2019,

Survived are brother Brian and his wife, Kathy Dwyer, Mountain Top. Her greatest joy in life were her nephews, Brian Wayne and Matthew Robert Dwyer. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her loving dog, Gracie.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Aloysius Church Barney St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in the United Methodist Cemetery Trucksville.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Those who desire may give memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, 18612.