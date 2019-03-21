WARRIOR RUN — Denise M. Godumski, 59, of Warrior Run, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with family by her side.

The daughter of Richard and Viola Moore Williams, of Wilkes-Barre, Denise was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 4, 1959. She was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1977, and she enjoyed cooking and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, David N. Godumski Sr.; stepchildren Sarah Chicalese and her husband, Brandon, of Nazareth, and David N. Godumski Jr., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; siblings Grace Garlan and her husband, James, of Wilkes-Barre, Bruce Williams, of Wilkes-Barre, and Terri Coleman and her husband, Eric, of Hanover Township; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Denise's family would like to thank the teams at both Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Danville for their hard work and kindness while she was in their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program at www.donors1.org/get-involved/give-to-gift-of-life.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information or to view a video tribute.