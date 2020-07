AVOCA — Denise Tomasko, 35, of Avoca, died July 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Masks are mandatory in the church. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.