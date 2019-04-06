KINGSTON — Dennis E. Kerbaugh, 41, of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019.

Born in Nanticoke on Sept. 14, 1977, he was the son of Dennis Kerbaugh, of Nanticoke, and the late Mary (Baut) Kerbaugh Sklaney.

He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially his wife.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alicia Kerbaugh.

Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Gina Argento Kerbaugh; father, Dennis Kerbaugh and his wife, Peggy Kerbaugh; brother, Nicholas Kerbaugh, of Nanticoke; grandparents, Ed and Theresa Kerbaugh, of Nanticoke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Ria Argento, of Yatesville; sister-in-law, Maria Oliveri and her husband, Joseph, of Jenkins Township, and their son, Joseph Oliveri; step-sister, Cosette Corcoran and her husband, Nick, and their son, Nicholas Corcoran; uncle, Harry Baut and his wife, Darlene, of Las Vegas, Nev.; aunt, Santina Argento, of Pittston; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

