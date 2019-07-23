Dennis J. Perfetto

Obituary
LARKSVILLE — Dennis J. Perfetto, 69, of Larksville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 20, 1950, son of the late George and Helen Sabola Perfetto. He was a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving several medals including the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George.

Dennis is survived by his son, Dennis and his wife, Sue Perfetto, of Williamson, N.Y.; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.
Published in Times Leader from July 23 to July 24, 2019
