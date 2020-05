Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis (Bill) Karlheim, of Kingston, formerly of South Wilkes-Barre, died May 6, 2020. Arrangments are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



