FORTY FORT — Dennis Jay "DJ" Llewellyn Jr., 60, of Forty Fort, passed away at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Born on Dec. 22, 1959, in Wilkes-Barre to Dennis Jay Llewellyn Sr. and Janice (Arnold) Llewellyn. He was a 1978 graduate of Lake Lehman High School.

DJ spent his childhood in Kingston and for a time on Harveys Lake, formative years that he spoke of fondly. From a young age he loved to be outside and was a talented naturist and landscaper. DJ was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his leisure time hunting and fishing with friends.

He will be remembered as a captivating storyteller, a loving grandfather and for his booming laugh that warmed every room he was in. Spurred by his memories of the flood of '72, DJ maintained a fascination with the Susquehanna River. He often walked along the river trail and found peace in observing its seasonal changes. We hope the river will remind his friends and family of the happy times they spent with DJ.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his nephew, Kyle G. Quinn.

He is survived by his children, Erica Amen and husband Richard, Dallas, Annie Llewellyn and husband Will Fleisher, New York, New York; grandchildren Grace Conahan, Brayden Amen, Lincoln Amen, Dylann Amen and Teddy Fleisher; sister Denise Quinn; brother Todd Llewellyn and wife Claudia; sister Amy Llewellyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on March 6, 2020, at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas, Pa. The family will receive friends following the service.