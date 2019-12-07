FORKSTON TWP. — Dennis L. Mingus, 72, of Forkston Township, died Nov. 28, 2019, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock.

Born in Berwick on May 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Joel A. Mingus and Marie Hutchins Mingus. Dennis served as the Forkston Township supervisor for many years and was retired from Proctor and Gamble.

Dennis was very active in his community as a member of the FWM Mehoopany Volunteer Fire Company, Mehoopany Creek Watershed, Federation of Sportsman Club, Endless Mountain Archery Club, The Pennsylvania Longbow Association, Pennsylvania State Archery Association, Mill City Sportsman's Club, and a Life Member of the NRA.

Dennis was an avid archer his entire life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, stump shooting and he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his sons Darry Mingus, Justin Mingus and wife Kate and Jeff Mingus and wife Ronna; sister Cindy Wells; grandchildren, Hunter, Abbigale and Daryn.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Doug and David Mingus.

Family and friends are invited to attend Dennis's celebration of life service which will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will be held at a later date in Pine Grove Annex Cemetery, Berwick. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Dennis's name to FWM Mehoopany Volunteer Fire Company, PA-87, Mehoopany.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.