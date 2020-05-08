Dennis W. (Bill) Karlheim
WILKES-BARRE — Dennis (Bill) W. Karlheim, 90, died May 5, 2020, at home. A graveside funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Monday for the immediate family. Family and friends are invited to "attend" the graveside service, which will be broadcast live at 12 p.m. on Monday on the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home Facebook Page. Arrangments by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Published in Times Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
