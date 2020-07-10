1/
Devin Blaze Nicewicz
PLYMOUTH — Devin Blaze Nicewicz, age 17, of Plymouth, passed away as a result of a swimming accident on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Born February 12, 2003, in New Brunswick, N.J., he was the son of Tomasz Nicewicz and Shanette McCombs-Nicewicz.

He was raised primarily in the Sayreville/Parlin area of New Jersey, until the family moved to Pennsylvania in 2014. Devin was currently a junior at Wyoming Valley West High School, Plymouth, and prior to that he attended Lake Wallenpaupack High School, Hawley, where he was a member of the track team.

Devin enjoyed playing music, playing basketball, swimming and taking photos. He also enjoyed weight lifting and riding his bike.

He was an advocate against bullying, always protecting his siblings, friends and those who needed him.

A favorite quote of his was, "An arrow can only be released by first pulling it back. When life pulls you back, it simply means you're launching into something amazing."

He would want these words remembered and said to anyone having a hard time in life.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Victoria, Xavier and Olivia Nicewicz. All of his siblings see him as a legend, legends never truly die. His family feels there were many things left unsaid. There was supposed to be more time.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Contributions, if desired, may be made to the Devin Nicewicz GoFundMe Page at https://gf.me/u/yfqcqw.

To submit online condolences to Devin's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
