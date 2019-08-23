Devin Dean Weghorst came into the world suddenly and unannounced Feb. 1, 2008, and left it in much the same fashion on Aug. 17, 2019.

Dubbed the "snack king," he was a connoisseur of Lunchables, Takis and Flamin' Hot Cheetos; an active avoider of any healthier options. Devin was a "my way or the highway" kind of kid. When you looked into those crystal blue eyes of his, you instantly knew he had you.

Devin was a student of Leo E. Solomon Elementary School in Plains Township, a fledgling scout of Boy Scout Troop 55 and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He loved playing his PlayStation games, watching YouTube videos and, of course, annoying his older brother and sister. He was smart, charismatic, and full of charm and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. #ForeverElevin.

Devin is preceded in death by his father, Eric Weghorst; great uncle Woody; and Grandma Liz Gormley.

He leaves behind his mother, Angela Weghorst; sister Brianna and brother Chris; grandparents Dean and Alice Weghorst; grandpa Jim Gormley; uncles Brad, Matt, Grant and Tony; and aunts Chandra, Dena, Maria and Katinka; along with his many cousins. He also leaves behind great-grandparents, great uncles and aunts. He will also be missed by his two dogs, Tanner and Socks, and his cat, Blackie.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the former St. John's Lutheran Church, now called Calvary Bible Church, 410 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent to www.kniffenfuneralhome.com.