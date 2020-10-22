Tikkun Olam is Hebrew for "repair the world." Devorah Channah Roth (Devo) viewed each day of her life as a blessing and throughout her life, she committed daily mitzvahs. She took her final breath and as Shakespeare said, "shuffled off this mortal coil" on Oct. 20, 2020.

Devorah was born in Haifa, Israel, three score and 11 years ago and was the daughter of Morris and Leah Fish, Holocaust survivors. In 1953, tired of the horrors of war and wanting a better life, Devorah and her parents migrated to a refugee camp in post-Nazi Germany. From 1953 to 1956, they lived with 2,000 other refugees seeking resettlement. Paperwork and family sponsorship led to their freedom from this waystation.

Devorah learned the language of suffering and knew many languages before leaving for America. With hopes and dreams, her family sailed to N.Y.C. and took a train to Scranton. They came with nothing and made lasting impressions on everyone who crossed their paths. Devorah and her parents were most proud of getting their American citizenship.

On June 10, 1967, Devorah met her husband, William B. Roth III, on a blind date. After the Kent State massacre, they hitchhiked from England to Yugoslavia, stayed in Greece for the summer and hitchhiked back to England. In Aug. 1970, they got engaged in Nonsuch Park in the outskirts of London. They married at sunrise in Syracuse on Jan. 19, 1971, and have shared a beautiful love story full of adventures for almost 50 years.

Devorah attended Keystone College and SUNY Binghamton where she studied Plato, Wittgenstein and learned Sanskrit. She graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in selected studies on Jewish religious thought. Devorah received her Master's degree in art therapy from Marywood University.

Devorah taught at various Temples in Syracuse, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Fittingly, in Scranton, the city where her family emigrated, Devorah worked with the Russian Immigrant Resettlement Program at Jewish Family Services. She then worked as a mobile therapist with foster children at Kids Peace. For the past 11 years, she has made Marworth her home away from home. She loved working with her Marworth Family as a Chemical Addictions Specialist and viewed it as soul work. Her art therapy with patients opened doors of perception for many in the healing process and helped countless people overcome their battle with addiction.

Living forward, Devorah is survived by her husband, William B. Roth, III and their three beautiful children — Maya, Yogi and Ravi; one favorite son-in law, Michael Bisignano; one favorite daughter-in-law, Amy Kim; and four gorgeous grandchildren — Ethan William Bisignano, Wes Harrison Bisignano, Zayn Young Suwaity and Maikaye David Roth. She is also survived by her brother, David Aaron Fish, Julie Fish, their daughter, Sarah and various cousins and relatives scattered throughout the world.

Devo was a force to be reckoned with and she found awe and wonder in the little things. She always spoke her truth, looked you straight in the eye, saw the holy in all and lived and quite literally died on her own terms. She loved her family, theater, flowers, art, Law and Order/Blue Bloods, gorgeous sunsets and was thrilled to fly around the world to a family wedding celebration in Bali, Indonesia (the 'Island of the Gods') in the summer of 2019, where she fell in love with the Canang Sari, a daily offering in praise and prayer. She also loved college football, specifically the people within the game and earned the nickname Coach from many of the parents and players she grew to love.

Devorah and her family want to thank all who supported and understood her directness and positivity in light of pervasive suffering. Her lifelong odyssey from the Shtetl to Suburbia was truly a magical journey. Devorah knew the fragility of life and practiced kindness and compassion while always being fierce with the truth. She has so many stories that will continue to be told.

A direct cremation was held in the Poconos and Devorah's cremains will be scattered to the invisible winds in every direction. Friends and family can visit as the family will be sitting Shiva at 115 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton.

Hours of mourning will be held Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People attending Shiva at this time are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Parking is available behind the Dalton Fire Hall.

Devorah would ask that you do your part to help restore the world and to remember Tikkun Olam. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the charity of your choice that will help repair the world of its suffering.