WILKES-BARRE — Diana P. (Kruszka) Trudnak, 81, a resident of North Wilkes-Barre, died July 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joe, at home. Memorial funeral services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family, from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main Street, with a funeral Mass in Saint Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main Street.