FORTY FORT — Diane D. Gaines passed away peacefully at the age of 73, at Kamida nursing facility.

She will be forever remembered by her children, Thomas Gaines, Kenneth Gaines, Denise Yaletsko, William Gaines (Michelle) and Marie Gaines. In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren; Joshua, Bryan, Justine and Carly, as well as her great-grand-babies, Allison and Jayden. She will be fondly remembered by her "sister", Leah Chempanos.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mamie Wrobel; husband, Thomas W. Gaines; partner, Robert Smith and son-n-law, Harry Yaletsko Jr.

Diane raised her family in Forty Fort. She was a strong and proud woman who did not need much. After raising her family, she became a CNA and worked at Little Flower Manor. She found joy in taking care of others. She enjoyed watching her "soaps," cooking, gardening, going to the casino and sitting on the front porch talking with her neighbors. She cherished the time she had with her grand-babies and her dog, Bandit.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
