EXETER — Diane Frances Maroun, 59, of Exeter, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

She was born in Plains Township, a daughter of the late Daniel G. and Adele Jean Fischi Spak. Diane received her BSN from Wilkes University. She was employed as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. When she dedicated her life to helping the elderly and sick in her neighborhood.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Maria Samir Maroun, of Wilkes-Barre, and by her former husband, Samir Maroun, of Wilkes-Barre. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel G. Spak and his wife, Karin, of Yatesville, and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.