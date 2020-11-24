1/
Diane Frances Maroun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EXETER — Diane Frances Maroun, 59, of Exeter, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

She was born in Plains Township, a daughter of the late Daniel G. and Adele Jean Fischi Spak. Diane received her BSN from Wilkes University. She was employed as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. When she dedicated her life to helping the elderly and sick in her neighborhood.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Maria Samir Maroun, of Wilkes-Barre, and by her former husband, Samir Maroun, of Wilkes-Barre. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel G. Spak and his wife, Karin, of Yatesville, and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Diane's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved