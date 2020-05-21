LUZERNE — Diane Kane, 54, of Luzerne, passed away, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Diane was born Oct. 5, 1965. She was the daughter of Barbara Bray, of Luzerne, and the late Jack Rodgers Sr. She attended Wyoming Valley West and worked as a CNA. She was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. Diane cherished and loved her two girls, but more than anything in this world, her granddaughter Kendall. She was overjoyed awaiting the arrival of her second granddaughter, Peyton, in Sept. She loved spending time with her family. She always looked forward to her family trips to Atlantic City with her mom and daughters. Diane spent her younger years outdoors playing softball, fishing, and camping. Throughout her life, she continued to love softball and went to cheer on her daughters and nieces at their games. She loved riding her bike and taking Hazel for walks. One of her favorite things to do on her bike rides was stop at Convenient and get scratch offs. She enjoyed hanging out with her "sis" Terry, they became best friends over the years. No farewell words were spoken to us, we had no time to say goodbye, Diane was gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. Diane was preceded in death by her grandmother, Helen Kopicki; father, Jack Rodgers Jr.; brothers, Richard Kane Jr., Edward Kane Sr., Jack Rodgers III; sister-in-law, Christine Golden, nephew, Richard Kane Sr. In addition to her mother, Barbara Bray and fiancé, Robert Hebda, she is survived by her daughter, Ashlie Carr and husband, Brandon, daughter, Christie Kane and Brendan Shoemaker, granddaughter, Kendall Kane, sister, Terry Eddy, niece, Barbara Jean "Booper", nephews, Danny, Eddie, Joey, and Jackie, great-nieces, Arionna, Trinity, Isis, Vera, Kiara, Amelia, great-nephews, Danny and Richie; and her beloved significant other, Nick. A memorial will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at her mother's home. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask.



