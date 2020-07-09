WILKES-BARRE — Diane L. Deininger, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully at her home on July 7, 2020.

Born in Luzerne County on August 28, 1955, she was the daughter of Laura and David Jones (Shovlin). She attended GAR Memorial High School and was employed at Davis Manor, Mountain Top, for over 30 years.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Matthew Morgan and numerous other loved ones.

She is survived by Eugene Deininger, her best friend and husband of 49 years; daughter, Sheila and her husband, Brian Hilenski, of Mountain Top; son, Eugene Deininger and his wife, Randi, of Hanover; daughter, Diane and her late husband, Delbert Morgan III, of Mountain Top, son; Steven Deininger, of Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Holly and her husband, Gerard Lafontaine, of Parsons, along with six sisters, three brothers, 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

When Diane wasn't working, you could find her spending time at the casino with her "partner," Eugene, or at home with her family.

Diane enjoyed spending her downtime with family and grandchildren. She had a passion for collecting wind chimes, her family and friends will always hear her spirit in their song.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.