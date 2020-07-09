1/
Diane L. Deininger
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Diane L. Deininger, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully at her home on July 7, 2020.

Born in Luzerne County on August 28, 1955, she was the daughter of Laura and David Jones (Shovlin). She attended GAR Memorial High School and was employed at Davis Manor, Mountain Top, for over 30 years.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Matthew Morgan and numerous other loved ones.

She is survived by Eugene Deininger, her best friend and husband of 49 years; daughter, Sheila and her husband, Brian Hilenski, of Mountain Top; son, Eugene Deininger and his wife, Randi, of Hanover; daughter, Diane and her late husband, Delbert Morgan III, of Mountain Top, son; Steven Deininger, of Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Holly and her husband, Gerard Lafontaine, of Parsons, along with six sisters, three brothers, 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

When Diane wasn't working, you could find her spending time at the casino with her "partner," Eugene, or at home with her family.

Diane enjoyed spending her downtime with family and grandchildren. She had a passion for collecting wind chimes, her family and friends will always hear her spirit in their song.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved