JEFFERSON TWP. — Diane R. Acker, 69, of Jefferson Township, died Sunday evening, March 10, 2019, at her home after a brief illness. Her husband of 47 years is E. Kenneth Acker.

Born June 11, 1949, in Pittston, daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn Kramer Crane, Diane was a graduate of Bloomsburg University, receiving her bachelor's degree in elementary education.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was loved by all who met her. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved flowers, gardening and her family pets. She enjoyed music and in her younger years was a very accomplished piano player. She will be missed all who knew her.

Also surviving are her daughters, Laura D. Havenstrite and husband John, of Madison Township, Rebecca A. Acker, of Tampa, Fla., and Shawnee L. Shave and husband Ryan, of Montrose; five grandchildren: Anna, Emma, Nora and Sara Havenstrite and Evelyn Shave; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Crane, M.D.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Rd., Mount Cobb. Interment and committal will be conducted in Hollisterville Cemetery.

Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Light of Christ Church or Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.

