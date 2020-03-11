KINGSTON — Dolores A. Gonos, 90, formerly of Kingston and Lake of the Woods, Fern Park, Fla., passed away on Tuesday at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing in Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Linski) Gonos. Dolores was a graduate of Kingston High School, class of 1947, and she graduated from business college in Florida.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years as a supervisor in the business office of Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania. She was a member and past president of the Bell Telephone Pioneers.

Dolores was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Fern Park, Fla. She served on the Board of Trustees at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio. She was an avid bowler and golfer. In her retirement years, Dolores traveled as a missionary with the Catholic Church in Appalachia, in Kentucky and in South America.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, John R. Gonos and Harry Gonos and by her sister, Patricia (Gonos) Flannery.

Dolores is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Kotch and her husband, Stephen, of Dallas. She is also survived by her nephews and niece, attorney Robert Gonos and his wife, Linda Lockhart Gonos, of Glen Summit, Jake Gonos and his wife, Marsha, of Annapolis, Md., Gregory John Gonos, of Wilkes-Barre, Corinne Musto and her husband, Joseph, pf Kingston, Christopher Kotch, of Kingston and Jude T. Kotch, of Wilkes-Barre; as well as by numerous great nieces and nephews.

Dolores's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Allied Services Meade Street Residence and Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing for the loving care that they provided. They would also like to thank Dr. Ernest Julius and Father Richard Ghezzi and Father William Campbell.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Dolores's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.