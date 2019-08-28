KINGSTON — Dolores Ann "DeeAnn" Shannon-Rush, 55, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Leo and Dolores Murray Shannon. DeeAnn was a 1982 graduate of Bishop O'Reilly High School and a 1986 graduate of Penn State University Main Campus. She was employed by Liberty Travel for over 20 years and then opened her own travel business with an extensive client base.

She enjoyed traveling extensively with family and friends and visiting California to visit with family. She was an avid Penn State fan, frequently attending games.

DeeAnn was a devoted wife and mother to her husband of 24 years, Doug; and her daughter, Sydney. She is also survived by her sister, Marie Bealla, her husband, Eric, and nephew and niece, Eric and Emma; brothers Leo J. Shannon Jr. and John Shannon, and niece and nephew, Brianna and Shane; and nieces and nephews Brandon, Dylan, Brittany, Emily and Frank.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.